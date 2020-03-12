US Markets

SXSW has no insurance cover for cancellation over coronavirus - CNBC

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Organizers of the South by Southwest music, technology and film festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas will not get an insurance payout after the event was canceled last week over the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday.

March 12 (Reuters) - Organizers of the South by Southwest music, technology and film festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas will not get an insurance payout after the event was canceled last week over the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"(SXSW) festival says it will be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars because its insurance policy does not cover that (cancellation)," CNBC reported.

SXSW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Austin Chronicle reported last week the organization does not have insurance covering the cancellation, citing two founders.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular