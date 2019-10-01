SXI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.53, changing hands as low as $70.40 per share. Standex International Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.28 per share, with $109.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.