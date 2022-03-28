SXI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.21, changing hands as low as $101.13 per share. Standex International Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXI's low point in its 52 week range is $86.30 per share, with $121.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.48.

