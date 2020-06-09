SX futures fall on weaker oil prices

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as oil prices were pressured by a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns.

OPEC+ on Saturday agreed to extend record cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of July. Saudi Arabia, however, later said it, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would not extend cuts of 1.18 million bpd they are currently making on top of that OPEC+ target.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.76% higher at 15,974.91.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.96% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.84% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.45%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bombardier BBDb.TO: Scotiabank raises rating to "sector perform" from "sector underperform"

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$139 from C$120

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$11.75 from C$13.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1711.4; +0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.47; -1.89% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.13; -1.64% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for April: Expected 5.000 mln; Prior 6.191 mln

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for April: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for April: Expected -4.0%; Prior -5.2%

