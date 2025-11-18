SWX or MDU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Utility - Gas Distribution stocks have likely encountered both Southwest Gas (SWX) and MDU Resources (MDU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Southwest Gas is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MDU Resources has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SWX has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SWX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.94, while MDU has a forward P/E of 22.10. We also note that SWX has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26.

Another notable valuation metric for SWX is its P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MDU has a P/B of 1.53.

These metrics, and several others, help SWX earn a Value grade of B, while MDU has been given a Value grade of D.

SWX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SWX is likely the superior value option right now.

