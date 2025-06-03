Swvl Secures First SaaS Contract in the UK, Marking Strategic Expansion into European Market

Swvl launches its SaaS platform in the UK, marking its entry into Europe with a significant enterprise contract.

Quiver AI Summary

Swvl has announced the launch of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the United Kingdom, marking its first enterprise contract in Europe and a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This contract introduces Swvl's proprietary mobility management platform, aimed at helping enterprise clients digitize operations, monitor fleets in real-time, and optimize route planning to address inefficiencies in commuting operations for various organizations. CEO Mostafa Kandil emphasized that this milestone validates Swvl's technology's global relevance and scalability, positioning Europe as a key growth market for the company. The platform includes tools like a Rider App, Driver App, and Client Portal to facilitate a transition from manual to data-driven operations.

Potential Positives

Swvl has successfully launched its first SaaS offering in the UK, marking its entry into the European market and showcasing the company's expansion strategy.

The enterprise contract reflects growing demand for technology-driven mobility solutions, indicating a positive market reception for Swvl's services.

This milestone demonstrates the adaptability of Swvl's platform to meet diverse regulatory and operational requirements across different markets.

CEO Mostafa Kandil emphasizes that this contract validates the global relevance and scalability of Swvl's technology, positioning the company for further growth in Europe.

Potential Negatives

Swvl relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty and lack of accountability regarding actual performance and future events.

The press release emphasizes a strategic expansion into Europe but does not provide specific metrics or timelines for success, which could lead to skepticism about the company’s growth potential in that market.

The reliance on the UK contract as a validation of global relevance raises concerns if the contract does not yield expected results, impacting the company's reputation and perceived scalability.

FAQ

What is Swvl's new offering in the UK?

Swvl has launched its first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) contract in the UK, introducing its mobility management platform.

Why is Swvl expanding into Europe?

The expansion into Europe aims to tap into high-revenue and margin growth markets and address demand for mobility solutions.

How does Swvl's platform benefit enterprises?

Swvl's platform digitizes operations, enables real-time fleet monitoring, and optimizes route planning for enterprises, schools, and universities.

What features does Swvl's SaaS platform include?

The platform includes a Rider App, Driver App, and Client Portal for efficient and sustainable commute operations.

What does this contract mean for Swvl's future?

This contract validates Swvl's global relevance and marks the beginning of its strategic growth in the European market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SWVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SWVL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Swvl launches SaaS offering in the United Kingdom, securing its first enterprise contract and signaling the Company’s strategic expansion into Europe









This milestone establishes Swvl’s software platform as a globally exportable solution for mobility digitization and workforce mobility









The new contract supports Swvl’s strategy of expanding its footprint across high-revenue and margin growth markets







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a leading global provider of technology-enabled mobility solutions for enterprises and governments, today announced it has signed its first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) contract in the United Kingdom (UK). The agreement marks Swvl’s entry into the European market and represents a significant step in the Company’s ongoing global SaaS rollout.





This UK-based contract introduces Swvl’s proprietary mobility management platform to a new market, enabling enterprise clients to digitize operations, monitor fleets in real-time, and optimize route planning. We believe this reflects growing demand for technology-first mobility solutions in mature transport markets and demonstrates the adaptability of Swvl’s platform to regulatory and operational requirements across markets.





The rollout in the UK aims to solve what we believe is a major pain point faced by corporations, warehouses, universities, and schools where they face fragmented and inefficient commute operations. Swvl’s SaaS platform addresses these with an end-to-end digitization stack comprised of a Rider App, Driver App and Client Portal, which forms a robust toolkit for organizations to move from manual scheduling and fragmented communication, to data driven, cost effective and sustainable commute operations.







Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl, commented:



"In our view, this is more than just a contract, it is a validation of our platform’s global relevance. We believe that signing our first SaaS contract in the UK affirms the scalability of Swvl’s technology and our ability to serve clients anywhere in the world. Europe represents a strategic growth corridor for us, and we believe that this milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in Swvl’s expansion story."





For more information about Swvl and its services, please visit





www.swvl.com





.







About Swvl







Swvl is a global technology provider offering transformative mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. The company’s platform delivers innovative transportation alternatives, enabling safer, more efficient, and accessible mobility options. Swvl operates in numerous cities worldwide, providing services that empower individuals and organizations to navigate their environments effectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to future events. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.





These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events and other statements that are not historical facts. For example, Swvl is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that the UK contract signals its strategic expansion into Europe and represents a significant step in its ongoing global SaaS rollout, the belief that the UK contract reflects growing demand for technology-first mobility solutions in mature transport markets and demonstrates the adaptability of Swvl’s platform to regulatory and operational requirements across geographies, that the contract is a validation of its platform’s global relevance, the belief that signing its first SaaS contract in the UK affirms the scalability of its technology and its ability to serve clients anywhere in the world, and that Europe represents a strategic growth corridor for SWVL, which it believes marks the beginning of a new chapter in Swvl’s expansion story. These statements are based on the current expectations of Swvl’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Swvl. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Swvl’s business, and actual results may differ materially.





In addition, forward-looking statements provide Swvl’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Swvl anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Swvl’s assessments and projections to change. However, while Swvl may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Swvl specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Swvl’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Swvl undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and in subsequent SEC filings.





Contact:





Investor Relations:





ir@swvl.com









Ahmed Misbah, Swvl’s Chief Financial Officer:





ahmed.misbah@swvl.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.