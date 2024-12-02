Swvl relaunches porduct in UAE, securing four customers

Swvl (SWVL) Holdings announces the relaunch of its product in the United Arab Emirates. This move aligns with its strategy to expand into regional and global markets. Additionally, Swvl has secured four key customers in the UAE, marking a strong relaunch of its journey in adding value to the mobility ecosystem within the country.

