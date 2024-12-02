Swvl relaunches porduct in UAE, securing four customers

Swvl (SWVL) Holdings announces the relaunch of its product in the United Arab Emirates. This move aligns with its strategy to expand into regional and global markets. Additionally, Swvl has secured four key customers in the UAE, marking a strong relaunch of its journey in adding value to the mobility ecosystem within the country.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SWVL:
- Swvl Partners with HSBC for Financial Growth
- Swvl secures sustainable finance with HSBC
- Swvl Expands in Saudi Arabia with G4S Contract
- Swvl signs three year contract with G4S in Saudi Arabia
- Swvl Secures $4.7 Million for U.S. Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.