Swvl Partners with HSBC for Financial Growth

November 25, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Swvl (SWVL) has released an update.

Swvl Holdings has secured a sustainable credit facility with HSBC to finance its expansion efforts, marking a significant milestone in its enterprise mobility market journey. This collaboration aims to enhance Swvl’s financial operations and streamline banking processes across its markets, supporting its ambitious growth plans. The partnership is set to boost Swvl’s financial stability and operational efficiency.

