Swvl Holdings Swings To Profit In H1; Stock Up

September 08, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), a Dubai-based tech-enabled mass transit solution provider, on Monday reported swinging back to profit in the first half, backed by stronger revenue.

In the premarket activity, SWVL shares were trading 5.19% higher at $3.65 on the Nasdaq.

In the first half, the firm reported a profit of $0.43 million, compared to a loss of $5.7 million a year ago.

The revenue improved by 26% to $10.19 million from $8.07 million in the prior year, backed by an 80% increase in revenue in the Saudi Arabia region. In constant currency, revenue climbed 49%.

The share of dollar-pegged revenue increased to 34% from 18% in the last year.

Recurring revenue reached 85% of total revenue from 74% a year ago.

