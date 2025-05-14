Swvl Holdings Corp Reports 12.4% Revenue Growth and Profitability Milestones for Q1 2025

Swvl reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 12.4%, net profit of $0.8 million, and record performance in Saudi Arabia.

Swvl Holdings Corp reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, showcasing a 12.4% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter in 2024, reaching $4.91 million, and an impressive 47% growth in constant currency. The company also achieved a net profit of $0.8 million, with dollar-pegged revenue accounting for 34.7% of total revenue—an increase of 118% year-on-year. Recurring revenue hit a record high of 86% of total revenue, aided by long-term contracts in the mobility sectors. Notably, Swvl saw a 100% revenue increase and a 97% gross margin rise in Saudi Arabia. The CEO emphasized a focus on profitable growth and strategic market positioning, while the CFO highlighted efforts towards operational excellence and cost management to sustain growth through 2025.

Revenue growth of 12.4% quarter-over-quarter, showcasing strong business performance.

Achieved a net profit of $0.8 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved profitability.

Record high recurring revenue, reaching 86% of total revenue, which reflects strong customer retention and stable income streams.

Significant revenue increase in Saudi Arabia, with a 100% quarter-over-quarter growth, highlighting successful market expansion.

Despite reporting revenue growth, the reliance on dollar-pegged revenue could expose the company to increased risks associated with currency fluctuations if the dollar weakens or if there are economic changes in the regions they operate in.

The extensive use of forward-looking statements indicates that actual future performance remains uncertain, highlighting potential risks and reliance on management's projections which may not materialize.

There is a significant focus on non-IFRS financial metrics which, while providing useful insights, can sometimes obscure the true financial condition of the company and may lead to stakeholder skepticism regarding the accuracy and relevance of the reported results.

What was Swvl's revenue growth for Q1 2025?

Swvl achieved a revenue growth of 12.4% and 47% in constant currency for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

How much net profit did Swvl report for Q1 2025?

Swvl reported a net profit of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What percentage of Swvl's revenue was recurring in Q1 2025?

Recurring revenue reached an all-time high of 86% of total revenue in Q1 2025.

How did Swvl perform in the Saudi Arabian market?

Swvl saw a record high revenue in Saudi Arabia, with a 100% increase in QoQ revenue.

What strategies is Swvl implementing for growth?

Swvl focuses on expanding into high-margin verticals and reinforcing dollar-pegged revenue streams for profitable growth.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, marking a pivotal combination of growth and profitability. The Company reported a 12.4% QoQ increase in revenue, from $4.37 million to $4.91 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2025. This is driven by strategic market expansions in high-revenue markets and new long-term contract wins. Total gross margin generated rose by 17.7% QoQ, amounting to $0.98 million in Q1 2025, reflecting Swvl’s continued execution on high-margin verticals and operational efficiencies.







Achieved a 12.4% increase in International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) revenues in the first quarter of 2025 over the first quarter of 2024, fueled by targeted expansion in high-revenue markets and the scaling up of Swvl’s commercial organization. Also achieved 47% increase in revenue growth in constant currency.







Delivered a substantial QoQ growth in dollar-pegged revenue, with 34.7% of our total revenue being dollar-pegged in Q1 2025, compared to 15.9% in Q1 2024. We believe this reinforces Swvl’s strategic focus on mitigating currency volatility and scaling in stable and strong economies.







Recurring revenue rose to 86% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 76% in the first quarter of 2024, as Swvl leverages long-term contracts in enterprise and government mobility sectors.







The Company recorded record high revenue in Saudi Arabia, representing a 100% revenue increase and 97% gross margin increase QoQ. Despite the currency devaluation in Egypt in the first quarter of 2024, revenues derived from Egypt delivered on a 29% increase in local currency revenue as shown in the supplementary information. Swvl also successfully launched its services in the United Arab Emirates market, including securing 3 corporate customers in the first quarter of 2025.



Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl, stated: “Our Q1 2025 results underscore Swvl’s renewed focus on profitable growth and strategic market positioning. By expanding into high-margin verticals and reinforcing our dollar-pegged revenue streams, we are effectively mitigating market volatility while enhancing shareholder value. The ongoing scaling up of our commercial organization is already generating tangible results, positioning Swvl for faster growth in subsequent quarters.”





Ahmed Misbah, CFO of Swvl, added: “We remain committed to operational excellence and disciplined cost management. Our gross margin stability and revenue improvement in Q1 2025 is a direct result of strategic cost optimizations and targeted investments in high-revenue verticals. With a stronger commercial organization and a focus on dollar-pegged and recurring revenue, we believe that we are well-positioned to sustain profitable growth throughout 2025.”





An explanation and reconciliation of non-IFRS to IFRS measures has been provided in this press release below under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Metrics."







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to future events. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.





These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events and other statements that are not historical facts. For example, Swvl is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its commitment to boosting profitability further while concurrently resuming strategic expansions into high-revenue markets, its focus on dollar-pegged revenue, its intention to enhance and restart quarterly reporting, its focus on improving profitability while resuming its high-paced growth and its belief that it is well-positioned to sustain profitable growth throughout 2025.





These statements are based on the current expectations of Swvl’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.





Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Swvl. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Swvl’s business, and actual results may differ materially.





In addition, forward-looking statements provide Swvl’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Swvl anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Swvl’s assessments and projections to change. However, while Swvl may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Swvl specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.





These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Swvl’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Swvl undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



, and in subsequent SEC filings.







About Swvl:







Swvl is a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. Its technology enhances transit system efficiency, delivering safer, more reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.





For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.







Contact:







Email: Investor.relations@swvl.com





Email: Ahmed.misbah@swvl.com







Non-IFRS Financial Metrics







This press release includes references to non-IFRS financial measures, which include constant currency presentation. However, the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from non-IFRS financial measures with comparable names used by other companies.





Swvl uses these non-IFRS financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons, and Swvl’s management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results.





There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures. In light of these limitations, we provide specific information regarding the IFRS amounts excluded from these non-IFRS financial measures and evaluate these non-IFRS financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with IFRS.





Our results of operations varies on account of foreign currency exchange fluctuations in Egypt. We use constant currency to understand actual operating performance, without influence from currency exchange fluctuations.





Below is a reconciliation of our non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:













IFRS





Measure





Impact of using





constant currency





Constant currency





presentation









Q1 2025 Revenue





$4.91 million





$1.53 million





$6.44 million

























IFRS





Measure





Impact of using





constant currency





Constant currency





presentation









Q1 2025 Revenue





$4.91 million





$1.53 million





$6.44 million









Q1 2024 Revenue





$4.37 million





$0 million





$4.37 million









Revenue Growth %





12.4%









47%







