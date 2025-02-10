Swvl Holdings Corp Completes $2 Million Private Placement with Investor Lock-Up Agreement

Swvl announced a $2 million private placement of pre-funded warrants, enhancing its growth strategy and U.S. operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Swvl Holdings Corp announced on February 10, 2025, that investors exercised their option to purchase an additional $2 million in pre-funded warrants in a private placement concluded on February 7, 2025. The purchase price was set at $4.79 per share, with investors agreeing to lock up the securities for six months and restrict sales thereafter. Swvl plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and expansion in the U.S. market, amidst ongoing success with multi-million dollar contracts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This investment follows a previous $4.7 million placement from November 2024. The offering relies on exemptions from registration under U.S. securities laws, emphasizing that it does not constitute an offer to sell or buy these securities.

Potential Positives

Swvl secured a $2 million investment through a private placement with investor lock-up agreements, indicating strong confidence in the company's growth strategy.

The proceeds from the investment will support working capital and the expansion of operations in the United States, highlighting the company's commitment to growth in a key market.

This investment follows a previous $4.7 million private placement, demonstrating ongoing investor interest and support for Swvl's business model and strategic direction.

Swvl has recently secured multiple million dollar contracts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, indicating operational success and market demand for its services.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a private placement and the issuance of securities may indicate challenges in raising funds through traditional public offerings, potentially causing concern among investors regarding liquidity and financial health.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements may raise red flags for potential investors about the company's actual performance, as these statements are often seen as speculative and not guaranteed.

The restriction on the ability to sell the purchased securities for six months may indicate a lack of confidence in the liquidity of the securities post-offering, which might deter some investors.

FAQ

What recent investment did Swvl announce?

Swvl announced a $2 million private placement of pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares, following its earlier $4.7 million placement.

What are the terms of the securities lock-up agreement?

The purchasers agreed to lock up the securities for 6 months and limit transfers to less than 20% every 90 days thereafter.

How will Swvl use the proceeds from the private placement?

Swvl plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, and expanding operations in the United States.

What is Swvl's business focus?

Swvl provides technology-driven mobility solutions to enhance transit system efficiency for enterprises and governments.

Are the securities part of a registered offering?

No, the offering relies on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, meaning it cannot be sold in the U.S. without registration.

Full Release



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp ("Swvl" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWVL), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments, today announced that investors have exercised their right to purchase additional securities pursuant to the previously executed definitive agreement dated November 17, 2024, to purchase $2 million of pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares in a private placement, at a purchase price of $4.79 per share. The purchasers have agreed to lock up the securities purchased in the offering for a period of 6 months, and also to transfer less than 20 percent of the securities purchased for each 90-day period thereafter in an amount not more than 20 percent of the trading volume on the date of sale.





Swvl believes that the execution of the lock up agreements, and selling restrictions contained therein, indicates the purchaser’s confidence in Swvl’s long-term growth strategy. The private placement closed on February 7, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the expansion of its operations in the United States.





The private placement comes on the back of Swvl’s recent developments, including securing multiple million dollar contracts across Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, obtaining financing from HSBC to fund current and new sales pipeline, and in Swvl’s announced preparation to accelerate its growth and footprint in the United States and in the GCC. This investment comes as an extension to the previously announced $4.7 million private placement in November 2024.





The offering is being made in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and/or Regulation D thereunder. Accordingly, the securities issued in the offering may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Swvl







Swvl is a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. Swvl's technology enhances transit system efficiency to deliver safer, more reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements'' relating to future events. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events and other statements that are not historical facts. For example, Swvl is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on the current expectations of Swvl’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Swvl. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Swvl’s business, and actual results may differ materially. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Swvl’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Swvl anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Swvl’s assessments and projections to change. However, while Swvl may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Swvl specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Swvl’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Swvl undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and in subsequent SEC filings.





Contact: Investor.relations@swvl.com



