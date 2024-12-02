Swvl Expands Mobility Solutions in UAE Market

Swvl (SWVL) has released an update.

Swvl Holdings Corp has relaunched its mobility product in the UAE, securing four major customers and signaling a strong push into high-value markets. The company offers a comprehensive suite of transportation solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency for enterprises and governments. As the UAE focuses on innovation and infrastructure development, Swvl is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for efficient and sustainable transit solutions.

