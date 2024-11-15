News & Insights

Stocks

Swvl Expands with $4.2M Contracts and U.S. Launch Plans

November 15, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swvl (SWVL) has released an update.

Swvl Holdings Corp has secured $4.2 million in new contracts in Egypt, boosting its portfolio in sectors like FMCG, telecom, and banking. The company’s innovative mobility solutions are gaining traction, demonstrating their effectiveness in addressing diverse transportation needs. Swvl is eyeing further expansion, with plans to launch operations in the U.S. next year.

For further insights into SWVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.