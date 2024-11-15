Swvl Expands with $4.2M Contracts and U.S. Launch Plans

Swvl (SWVL) has released an update.

Swvl Holdings Corp has secured $4.2 million in new contracts in Egypt, boosting its portfolio in sectors like FMCG, telecom, and banking. The company’s innovative mobility solutions are gaining traction, demonstrating their effectiveness in addressing diverse transportation needs. Swvl is eyeing further expansion, with plans to launch operations in the U.S. next year.

For further insights into SWVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.