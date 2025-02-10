$SWTX stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SWTX stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $384,752,050 of trading volume.

$SWTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SWTX:

$SWTX insiders have traded $SWTX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAQIB ISLAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 98,000 shares for an estimated $4,015,390 .

. BADREDDIN EDRIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,290.

$SWTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SWTX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

