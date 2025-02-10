$SWTX stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SWTX stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $384,752,050 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SWTX:
$SWTX Insider Trading Activity
$SWTX insiders have traded $SWTX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAQIB ISLAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 98,000 shares for an estimated $4,015,390.
- BADREDDIN EDRIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,652,290.
$SWTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SWTX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 1,313,026 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,069,353
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,225,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,270,370
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,112,516 shares (+341.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,645,012
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,004,232 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,175,593
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 960,699 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,780,795
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 681,155 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,610,130
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 500,000 shares (+50.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,020,000
