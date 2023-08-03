SWTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.86, changing hands as low as $25.61 per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWTX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.04 per share, with $39.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.89.

