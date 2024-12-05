News & Insights

Swoop’s Strategic Moves in Vonex Acquisition Bid

December 05, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has updated its bid to acquire Vonex Limited, revealing plans to seek financing for a cash alternative to make their offer more competitive against Maxo Telecommunications’ bid. Currently, Swoop lacks sufficient cash to include in the offer, but if financing is secured, they intend to provide cash alternatives at a price higher than MaxoTel’s current offer. However, there’s no guarantee of obtaining this financing, and the offer conditions may change.

