Swoop Holdings Schedules Virtual Annual General Meeting

Swoop Holdings Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 27, 2024, to be held virtually. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors Jonathan Pearce, William Reid, and Matthew Hollis. The meeting will also address the company’s financial and remuneration reports, offering shareholders an important platform to influence corporate governance.

