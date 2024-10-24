News & Insights

Swoop Holdings Schedules Virtual Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 27, 2024, to be held virtually. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors Jonathan Pearce, William Reid, and Matthew Hollis. The meeting will also address the company’s financial and remuneration reports, offering shareholders an important platform to influence corporate governance.

