Swoop Holdings Reports Strong Start to FY25 with Growth

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has reported an impressive start to FY25, with a 15% increase in core business recurring revenues and a massive 74% rise in monthly recurring revenue sales compared to the same period last year. The company’s strategic expansion into new markets and infrastructure development, including a 300-kilometer fibre network and a potential acquisition of Vonex Limited, highlight its commitment to scaling operations and delivering shareholder value. Swoop’s strong customer acquisition and industry-leading staff engagement underscore its robust growth strategy despite challenging economic conditions.

For further insights into AU:SWP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.