Swoop Holdings Reports Strong Start to FY25 with Growth

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has reported an impressive start to FY25, with a 15% increase in core business recurring revenues and a massive 74% rise in monthly recurring revenue sales compared to the same period last year. The company’s strategic expansion into new markets and infrastructure development, including a 300-kilometer fibre network and a potential acquisition of Vonex Limited, highlight its commitment to scaling operations and delivering shareholder value. Swoop’s strong customer acquisition and industry-leading staff engagement underscore its robust growth strategy despite challenging economic conditions.

