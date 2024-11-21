News & Insights

Swoop Holdings Plans Major Security Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced a proposed issuance of over 80 million ordinary fully paid securities, set to take place on February 7, 2025. This move is likely to attract interest from investors looking to expand their portfolios as the company seeks to raise capital. The securities will be offered under a disclosure document and are intended to be quoted on the ASX.

