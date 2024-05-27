Swoop Holdings Options Expire Unexercised

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 1.5 million of its restricted options due to expiration without exercise or conversion as of May 22, 2024. This financial update is relevant for stockholders and potential investors who track the company’s capital changes.

