News & Insights

Stocks

Swoop Holdings Options Expire Unexercised

May 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 1.5 million of its restricted options due to expiration without exercise or conversion as of May 22, 2024. This financial update is relevant for stockholders and potential investors who track the company’s capital changes.

For further insights into AU:SWP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.