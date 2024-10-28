News & Insights

Swoop Holdings Issues Shares Under Incentive Scheme

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 930,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme designed to motivate and retain talent within the company. Investors keen on Swoop’s market activities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth and strategic workforce investments.

