Swoop Holdings Issues New Performance Rights

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 7,917,656 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s effort to motivate and reward its workforce without impacting the public stock market directly.

