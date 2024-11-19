Swoop Holdings Eyes Vonex Amid MaxoTel Offer

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has again expressed its intent to make an off-market takeover offer for Vonex Limited, offering new Swoop shares instead of cash. The Vonex Board is concerned about the lack of a cash component and the conditional nature of the offer, which may not be as favorable as the current unconditional cash offer from MaxoTel, set to expire on December 2, 2024. Vonex urges shareholders to consider the MaxoTel offer as the Swoop bid remains uncertain.

