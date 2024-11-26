News & Insights

Swoop Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were approved by a poll. The company, known for its robust telecom services, continues to aim at becoming Australia’s leading challenger internet and telecommunications provider. Investors can take note of the strong shareholder support for Swoop’s strategic initiatives.

