Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover of Vonex Limited

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced an off-market takeover offer for all shares of Vonex Limited, aiming to merge the two telecommunications companies. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Swoop’s market position and operational capabilities. Investors should review the details carefully as outlined in the company’s official statements.

