SWMBRD Sports Secures US and Canada Patents

SWMBRD Sports, Inc. (TSE:SWIM) has released an update.

SWMBRD Sports Inc., a Vancouver-based company specializing in aquatic sports boards, has successfully registered design patents in the United States and Canada, solidifying its intellectual property portfolio and strengthening its market position. The patents cover the company’s unique board design and accessories, which are part of a strategic growth plan including future products and events. This achievement underpins SWMBRD’s commitment to revolutionizing aquatic recreation with its versatile and accessible swimboards, now mass-produced in partnership with Europe’s leading board sport manufacturer, Tahe Outdoors.

