SWMBRD Expands Shares and Secures Patent

May 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

SWMBRD Sports, Inc. (TSE:SWIM) has released an update.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. has awarded 1,510,500 restricted share units to its consultants and an officer, effective immediately, under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. In addition, the company has secured a design patent in Turkey for its innovative aquatic sports board, expanding its intellectual property portfolio. These developments are expected to bolster SWMBRD’s position in the aquatic sports market, offering a versatile and accessible experience across all water environments.

