SWM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.96, changing hands as low as $33.55 per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.35 per share, with $41.5815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.03.

