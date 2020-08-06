SWKS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/10/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/20, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of SWKS's recent stock price of $145.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWKS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.90 per share, with $149.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.59.

In Thursday trading, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

