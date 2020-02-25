SWK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.32, changing hands as low as $148.59 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $126.37 per share, with $172.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.16. The SWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.