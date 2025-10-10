Markets
SWK Holdings Stock Jumps 15% On Heavy Trading

October 10, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH) surged 15.97% to $16.70, gaining $2.30 for the day. The stock opened at $14.42, hit a high of $16.75, and a low of $14.40, compared with the previous close of $14.40.

Trading volume was notably higher than average, indicating strong investor interest, following news that Runway Growth Finance plans to acquire SWK in a NAV-for-NAV merger deal valued at roughly $220 million, combining cash and stock.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $12.18 and $25.31 on the NASDAQGS.

