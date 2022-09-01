Markets
SWK Holdings Says Jody Staggs To Be Interim CEO As Chairman & CEO Winston Black Quits

(RTTNews) - SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, on Thursday said Winston Black, Chairman and CEO, would leave his positions effective September 30, 2022.

Jody Staggs, Managing Director, has been promoted to the position of President, effective September 1 and would serve as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30.

Jody is credited with SWK's strong portfolio performance and improved deal sourcing, especially the two $25 million financings recently closed with Aziyo Biologics and MedMinder Systems.

Staggs was a co-founder of PBS Capital, an investment management firm that focused on pharmaceutical royalties and healthcare equities and was a predecessor to SWK's specialty finance business. He joined SWK Holdings in August 2015 and was promoted to Managing Director in January 2020.

Prior to joining SWK, Staggs was a Vice President of Investments at Annandale Capital as well as being the first employee at Dallas-based hedge fund, Alistair Capital.

Shares of SWK Holdings Corporation closed Wednesday's trading at $17.48, up $0.09 or 0.52 percent from the previous close.

