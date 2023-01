(RTTNews) - SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH) Tuesday named Jody Staggs as President and Chief Executive Officer. Staggs has been serving as interim CEO since September 2022.

The life science-focused specialty finance company also announced the appointment of Laurie Dotter as Chair of its Board of Directors.

