SWK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/6/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/22, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.79, payable on 6/21/22. As a percentage of SWK's recent stock price of $115.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when SWK shares open for trading on 6/6/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $112.38 per share, with $213.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.59.

In Thursday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

