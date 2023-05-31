SWK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/2/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/23, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.80, payable on 6/20/23. As a percentage of SWK's recent stock price of $77.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when SWK shares open for trading on 6/2/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $70.24 per share, with $120.669 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.63.

In Wednesday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

