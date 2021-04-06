SWK Confirms Receipt Of Proposal From Carlson Capital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH) confirmed that it received a non-binding proposal from a fund managed by Carlson Capital L.P. to acquire the company's loan and royalty assets for an aggregate purchase price of $193 million in cash.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, SWKH was trading at $15.45 up $0.50 or 3.34%.

Carlson's proposal also contemplates a special dividend of substantially all of the proceeds of the Proposed Acquisition to be paid to the company's stockholders following the consummation of the Proposed Acquisition.

SWK noted that its Special Committee will carefully review and consider Carlson's proposal and pursue the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company's stockholders. The company's stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

