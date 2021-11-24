SWK Confirms Receipt Of $19.00/shr Proposal From Carlson Capital

(RTTNews) - SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH) confirmed that it received a non-binding proposal from funds managed by Carlson Capital L.P. to acquire all shares of SWK not already owned by Carlson for a price of $19.00 per share, payable in cash.

The company stated that the proposal is not related to the prior proposal submitted by Carlson to the Company in April 2021.

The company said its Special Committee, in consultation with its advisors, will carefully review and consider Carlson's proposal and pursue the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company's stockholders.

The company advised its stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

