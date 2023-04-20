Switzerland's Zur Rose reports Q1 revenue above company concensus

Adds details about e-prescriptions, outlook

April 20 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer Zur Rose ROSEG.S on Thursday reported a 14% fall in first-quarter external revenue, but beat a company-compiled consensus, aided by cost-saving efforts in its German business and a reduction in expenses.

The company posted external revenue of 424.1 million francs ($473.2 million) for the quarter ended March 31,compared to 493.4 francs a year earlier.

The company-provided consensus was 414 million Swiss francs.

Zur Rose, which operates in Germany and the Netherlands, sold its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase in February to focus on its German business.

The company expects e-prescriptions in Germany to be introduced nationwide from Jan. 1, 2024, it said in the statement, delayed from the government's earlier plan of mid-2023.

"Due to the focus on potential e-prescription customers in Germany, especially with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers at the end of March 2023 decreased by around 0.9 to 9.5 million compared to the end of December 2022 and by around 2.6 million year-on-year," the company said in its statement.

Excluding the divestment of the Swiss business and ramping up of electronic prescriptions, the company reiterated its outlook for the mid-term and current year.

($1 = 0.8962 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonia Cheema)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.