Switzerland's Sulzer to buy Nordic Water in Sweden

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based engineering company Sulzer SUN.S said on Monday it signed a binding agreement to buy Swedish water purification firm Nordic Water for 128 million Swiss francs ($144.13 million).

The transaction should close in the first quarter of 2021, the Swiss pumping solutions and rotating equipment maker said.

($1 = 0.8881 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

