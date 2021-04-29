US Markets
Switzerland's Lonza to boost production for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S plans to double Swiss production capacity for Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, helping the U.S. drugmaker boost total output to as many as 3 billion doses in 2022. L1N2ML2XZ

