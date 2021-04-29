Switzerland's Lonza to boost production for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S plans to double Swiss production capacity for Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, helping the U.S. drugmaker boost total output to as many as 3 billion doses in 2022. L1N2ML2XZ

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.