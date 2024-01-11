News & Insights

Switzerland's EFG bank poaches Credit Suisse teams

January 11, 2024 — 01:13 am EST

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - EFG EFGN.S has taken over the Credit Suisse teams in Switzerland's exclusive ski resorts of St. Moritz and Gstaad, opening its new offices there at the start of the year, the private bank said on Thursday.

In St. Moritz, Stephan Uebersax who was formally the regional head for Credit Suisse will lead the team of nine. In Gstaad, another Credit Suisse veteran, Manuel Blanco, will head up 11 employees.

The new offices will enable EFG to stay close to wealthy Swiss and international clients who have a primary or secondary residence in either of the locations, the bank said in a statement.

