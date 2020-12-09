US Markets
HUN

Switzerland's Clariant names Keijzer as CEO to oversee turnaround

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Speciality chemicals maker Clariant on Wednesday named Conrad Keijzer as its chief executive, a post that will require completing sales of key businesses and restoring calm after three years of turmoil over its future.

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S on Wednesday named Conrad Keijzer as its chief executive, a post that will require completing sales of key businesses and restoring calm after three years of turmoil over its future.

Keijzer, a Dutchman who most recently served as CEO of France-based Imerys IMTP.PA, takes reins at Clariant after the position had remained vacant for more than a year.

It had been filled on an interim basis by former CEO and current Chairman Hariolf Kottmann.

Kottmann who was a proponent of Clariant's 2017 failed fusion with Huntsman HUN.N. He was also at the centre of a collapsed 2019 joint venture with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, Clariant's biggest investor.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular