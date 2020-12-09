Switzerland's Clariant names Keijzer as CEO to oversee turnaround

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S on Wednesday named Conrad Keijzer as its chief executive, a post that will require completing sales of key businesses and restoring calm after three years of turmoil over its future.

Keijzer, a Dutchman who most recently served as CEO of France-based Imerys IMTP.PA, takes reins at Clariant after the position had remained vacant for more than a year.

It had been filled on an interim basis by former CEO and current Chairman Hariolf Kottmann.

Kottmann who was a proponent of Clariant's 2017 failed fusion with Huntsman HUN.N. He was also at the centre of a collapsed 2019 joint venture with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE, Clariant's biggest investor.

