Switzerlands announces issuance of first green bond in autumn

BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland is to issue its first green bonds from autumn of this year, the government said, after adopting the framework for doing so at a meeting on Wednesday.

"By issuing green Confederation bonds, (the Swiss Federal Council) intends to promote the application of international standards on the Swiss capital market and encourage private sector players to issue their own green bonds," a statement said.

This follows a decision by the council taken in late 2021, it added.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

