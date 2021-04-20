US Markets
Switzerland 'unfortunately' still awaiting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine data - official

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's drug regulator is still awaiting data needed to consider AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine candidate for approval, a Swissmedic official said on Tuesday, adding the information "unfortunately" has yet to be submitted.

"We're waiting, just like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the results of clinical trials in Latin America and North America," Claus Bolte, Swissmedic's head of approvals said at a virtual press conference from Bern. "It was announced four weeks ago, but it has unfortunately not yet been submitted."

