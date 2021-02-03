Switzerland To Purchase Six Mln Doses Of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said it has executed a binding Heads of Terms agreement with the government of Switzerland to supply six million doses of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, to the country.

Novavax said the company and Switzerland will negotiate a final agreement, with initial delivery of vaccine doses slated to ship following successful clinical development and regulatory review.

NVX-CoV2373 is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of COVID-19. It is the first vaccine to demonstrate clinical efficacy against the original strain of COVID-19 and both of the rapidly emerging variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

NVX-CoV2373 is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation. Because it is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigerated), existing vaccine supply chain channels can be used for its distribution.

