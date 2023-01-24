Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East.

Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and North America to sell gold last year, releasing large amounts of metal from storage and pushing down prices XAU=.

This allowed bullion to flow to Asian markets, which are more focused on retail of jewellery and small gold bars to consumers who typically buy more when prices drop.

Economic instability also spurred demand for gold, which many see as a safe investment, particularly in Turkey, where inflation has rocketed.

Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining and transit hub. It imports bullion from mines and storage centres around the world for processing and re-export.

Last year, it exported 524 tonnes of gold worth around $33 billion at current prices to mainland China and Hong Kong, up from 354 tonnes in 2021 and the most since 2018, Swiss customs data showed.

Switzerland shipped 69 tonnes of gold to Singapore, up from 33 tonnes in 2021 and the most since 2017, and 92 tonnes to Thailand, up from 56 tonnes in 2021 and the most since 2013.

It sent a whopping 188 tonnes to Turkey, up from 11 tonnes in 2021 and by far the most in records stretching back to 2012, and 47 tonnes to Saudi Arabia, up from 7 tonnes in 2021 and the most since 2015.

The weak spot was India, the biggest bullion market after China. Switzerland sent 224 tonnes of gold to India last year, down from 507 tonnes in 2021.

Shipments to India slowed sharply in December as gold prices began to rally. From as low as $1,615.59 an ounce in November, gold prices XAU=have risen above $1,940 as Western investors anticipating the end of interest rate-hike cycle started to buy.

Below are numbers and comparisons.

SWISS GOLD EXPORTS, ANNUAL (KG)

Total

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Turkey

To Singapore

To Thailand

2022

1,565,722

478,175

45,482

224,464

188,299

69,387

91,942

2020

1,179,564

30,500

26,710

147,760

77,312

26,187

21,195

2021

1,353,006

274,809

79,066

507,224

11,395

33,411

56,416

SWISS GOLD EXPORTS, MONTHLY (KG)

Total

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Turkey

Dec-22

150,072

62,658

13,189

4,812

31,132

Nov-22

129,017

34,857

62

23,068

25,059

Dec-21

97,299

14,500

5,761

28,307

125

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

