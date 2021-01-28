Switzerland says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will be delayed

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O has told Switzerland that there will be delays to deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Swiss health ministry said on Thursday, leading to shortfalls in February that the country expects the U.S. company to make up in March.

"The cantons will be informed soon so that they can plan their vaccination activities," a Federal Health Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

