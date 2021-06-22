Switzerland recommends 12-15 year olds get Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland on Tuesday said children between 12 and 15 years old could be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the shot from Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

The recommendation follows approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this month for 12-15 year olds by Switzerland's drug regulator, and is aimed primarily at youth in groups who may be at high risk of severe disease should they contract COVID-19, including those suffering from a chronic condition, or those who have contact with somebody in a risk group.

The country, which has until now been vaccinating people 16 and over with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, added the younger age group with the goal of both preventing rare serious infections in younger people and reducing sources of possible transmission.

The vaccine, like for people over 16 years, must be given in two doses after clinical trials showed around 100% efficiency in the younger age group, drugs regulator Swissmedic has said.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.