Switzerland preparing financial safety net for power sector

Adds detail from statement

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government is readying a financial safety net for the electricity sector, it said on Thursday, citing increased liquidity requirements amid unprecedented price swings.

"In order to ensure that the Swiss power supply remains guaranteed even if the situation worsens, the Federal Council decided at its meeting on April 13, 2022, to examine a rescue package for system-critical electricity companies," it said in a statement.

Strong price fluctuations on energy markets mean that electricity companies need more financial resources to cover security deposits associated with electricity trading, it said.

"An uncontrolled failure of a large company could jeopardise the security of supply in Switzerland and trigger a chain reaction," it added.

It said the government should act only on a subsidiary basis to companies and their providers of debt and equity.

Conditions for federal support would be very strict and any aid only temporary. Interest rates would be in line with the market, and companies getting aid could not pay dividends.

After consultations with electricity companies, the government will draft a law for fast-track consideration by parliament in its 2022 summer session.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Paul Carrel and Jason Neely)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.