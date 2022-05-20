Switzerland buys Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland signed a contract to buy Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, it said on Friday.

The European country said it had signed a contract to buy 12,000 packages and first treatments for certain at-risk patients would start this month.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.